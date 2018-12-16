TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

