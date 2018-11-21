TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

343 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

