Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ201-172215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ215-172215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ216-172215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ259-172215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ260-172215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ261-172215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ262-172215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

