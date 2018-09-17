TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
660 FPUS54 KLCH 170823
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
TXZ180-172215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ201-172215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ215-172215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-172215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-172215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ260-172215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ261-172215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south
up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ262-172215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
323 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south
up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
05
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather