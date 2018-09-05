TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
885 FPUS54 KLCH 050830
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
TXZ180-052245-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ201-052245-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ215-052245-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ216-052245-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ259-052245-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ260-052245-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ261-052245-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ262-052245-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
330 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
08
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather