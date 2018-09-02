TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
220 FPUS54 KLCH 020859
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
TXZ180-022215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ201-022215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ215-022215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-022215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-022215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ260-022215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ261-022215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ262-022215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
359 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather