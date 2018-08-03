TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
359 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
