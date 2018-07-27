TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
821 FPUS54 KLCH 270838
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ180-272215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ201-272215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ215-272215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ216-272215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ259-272215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ260-272215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-272215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ262-272215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Rua
