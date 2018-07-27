TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

