TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

