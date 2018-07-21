TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-212245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings 106 to

111 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ215-212245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to

109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ216-212245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ259-212245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

TXZ260-212245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ261-212245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ262-212245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

