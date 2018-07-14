TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

582 FPUS54 KLCH 140202

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

TXZ180-141030-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-141030-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

$$

TXZ215-141030-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ216-141030-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-141030-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-141030-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ261-141030-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-141030-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

902 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

