TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
444 FPUS54 KLCH 120915
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
TXZ180-122130-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-122130-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-122130-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ216-122130-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ259-122130-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-122130-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-122130-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ262-122130-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
415 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
