TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
885 FPUS54 KLCH 052000
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
TXZ180-061030-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-061030-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ215-061030-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ216-061030-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ259-061030-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-061030-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-061030-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ262-061030-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
08
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather