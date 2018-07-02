TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:14 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
723 FPUS54 KLCH 020309 AAA
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
TXZ180-021015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ201-021015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ215-021015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ216-021015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ259-021015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ260-021015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ261-021015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ262-021015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
1009 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
