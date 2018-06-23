TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:39 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
743 FPUS54 KLCH 230231
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
TXZ180-231015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ201-231015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ215-231015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ216-231015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ259-231015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ260-231015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ261-231015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ262-231015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
931 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
08
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather