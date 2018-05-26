TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

415 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

