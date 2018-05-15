TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:43 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
_____
656 FPUS54 KLCH 150236
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
TXZ180-151015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ201-151015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph late in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ215-151015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-151015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ259-151015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ260-151015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ261-151015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph late in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ262-151015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
936 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph late in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
66
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather