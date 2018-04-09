TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ201-101015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-101015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ216-101015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-101015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ260-101015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ261-101015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ262-101015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

