TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ237-111000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ196-111000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ195-111000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ214-111000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s

inland...in the mid 40s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...around 60 coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

TXZ210-111000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ227-111000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ238-111000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ198-111000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ213-111000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ163-111000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ235-111000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-111000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ176-111000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ236-111000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-111000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ179-111000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ178-111000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ164-111000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ177-111000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ212-111000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ197-111000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ226-111000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-111000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ313-111000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ338-111000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ337-111000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ336-111000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ335-111000-

Coastal Jackson-

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ436-111000-

Matagorda Islands-

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ437-111000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ438-111000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ439-111000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

143 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

