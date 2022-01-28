TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022 _____ 433 FPUS54 KHGX 280844 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 280843 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 TXZ211-282200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ237-282200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ196-282200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ195-282200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ214-282200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ210-282200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ227-282200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ238-282200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ198-282200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ213-282200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ163-282200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ235-282200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ200-282200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ176-282200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ236-282200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ199-282200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ179-282200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ178-282200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ164-282200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ177-282200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ212-282200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ197-282200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ226-282200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ300-282200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ313-282200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ338-282200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ337-282200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ336-282200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ335-282200- Coastal Jackson- 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ436-282200- Matagorda Islands- 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Very windy. Cooler. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ437-282200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ438-282200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ439-282200- Bolivar Peninsula- 243 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$