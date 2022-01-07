TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ211-072200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers after midnight.

A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-072200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ196-072200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-072200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers after midnight.

A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-072200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-072200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-072200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers after midnight.

A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ238-072200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising

into the mid 60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-072200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-072200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers after midnight.

A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-072200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-072200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ200-072200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-072200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-072200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ199-072200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-072200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-072200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-072200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-072200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-072200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers after midnight.

A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-072200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers after midnight.

A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-072200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower

60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ300-072200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-072200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers after midnight.

A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-072200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising

into the mid 60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-072200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ336-072200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

into the upper 60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ335-072200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Patchy fog in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-072200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 60s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-072200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 60s after midnight.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-072200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s

after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ439-072200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers after midnight.

A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

