TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

TXZ211-312200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ237-312200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-312200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 13 to

23 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ195-312200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

northwest increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ214-312200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s

inland...in the lower 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ210-312200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ227-312200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

TXZ238-312200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ198-312200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 14 to

24 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ213-312200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ163-312200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to

20 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ235-312200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

TXZ200-312200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ176-312200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 to

22 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ236-312200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-312200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ179-312200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ178-312200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ164-312200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ177-312200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

25 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ212-312200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ197-312200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the evening increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning becoming north

and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ226-312200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ300-312200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ313-312200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ338-312200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Inland, northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Coast, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the

morning decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

inland...in the mid 40s coast. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s

inland...around 60 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-312200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ336-312200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 25 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ335-312200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 25 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

TXZ436-312200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Very

windy. Much colder. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-312200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-312200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ439-312200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows around

40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

northwest increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Very

windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

