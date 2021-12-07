TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

TXZ211-072200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ237-072200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ196-072200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-072200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-072200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-072200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-072200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ238-072200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-072200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-072200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ163-072200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-072200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ200-072200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ176-072200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ236-072200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-072200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ179-072200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-072200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ164-072200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-072200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-072200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-072200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ226-072200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ300-072200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-072200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-072200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-072200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ336-072200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ335-072200-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning becoming east and decreasing to around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-072200-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-072200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-072200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ439-072200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

228 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

