TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

TXZ211-022100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-022100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-022100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-022100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ176-022100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening

decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-022100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-022100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-022100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-022100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-022100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

around 60 inland...in the mid 60s coast. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around

50 coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy.

Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ439-022100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

