TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021 _____ 188 FPUS54 KHGX 120814 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 120813 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 TXZ211-122100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ237-122100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ196-122100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ195-122100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ214-122100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ210-122100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ227-122100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ238-122100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ198-122100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ213-122100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ163-122100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ235-122100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ200-122100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ176-122100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ236-122100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ199-122100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ179-122100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ178-122100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ164-122100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ177-122100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ212-122100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ197-122100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ226-122100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ300-122100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ336-122100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ337-122100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ436-122100- Matagorda Islands- 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ338-122100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-122100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ438-122100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ439-122100- Bolivar Peninsula- 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ313-122100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ335-122100- Coastal Jackson- 313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather