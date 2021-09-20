TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

TXZ211-202100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-202100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-202100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ195-202100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ214-202100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-202100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-202100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-202100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-202100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-202100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-202100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-202100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-202100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-202100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-202100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-202100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-202100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-202100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-202100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-202100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-202100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-202100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-202100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-202100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-202100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-202100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-202100-

Matagorda Islands-

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Not as warm. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-202100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-202100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-202100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ439-202100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-202100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms until late night. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-202100-

Coastal Jackson-

443 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

