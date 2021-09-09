TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

_____

486 FPUS54 KHGX 090843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 090842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ196-092100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-092100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s

inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ163-092100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ176-092100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-092100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ439-092100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather