TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

732 FPUS54 KHGX 110914

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 110913

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

TXZ211-112100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-112100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-112100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-112100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-112100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-112100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-112100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-112100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-112100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-112100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-112100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-112100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-112100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-112100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-112100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-112100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-112100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-112100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-112100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-112100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-112100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-112100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-112100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-112100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-112100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-112100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-112100-

Matagorda Islands-

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers late, then

mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-112100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-112100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-112100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-112100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-112100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-112100-

Coastal Jackson-

413 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather