TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

TXZ211-172100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ196-172100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-172100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ210-172100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated showers in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-172100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ198-172100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-172100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-172100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon, then mostly sunny with isolated showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-172100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Scattered showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated showers in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Scattered

showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-172100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Partly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Partly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-172100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Scattered showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-172100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-172100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-172100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ212-172100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-172100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-172100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated showers in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening.

Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers in the evening. Mostly clear after

midnight, then mostly clear with isolated showers late. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening.

Isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Isolated showers late.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-172100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and early morning. Mostly clear with isolated

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

