TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021 _____ 416 FPUS54 KHGX 100844 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 100843 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 TXZ211-102100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ237-102100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ196-102100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ195-102100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then isolated showers early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ214-102100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-102100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ227-102100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-102100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ198-102100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-102100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-102100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ235-102100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ200-102100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-102100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ236-102100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ199-102100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-102100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ178-102100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-102100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ177-102100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then isolated showers early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-102100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-102100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-102100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-102100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-102100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-102100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ436-102100- Matagorda Islands- 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ338-102100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-102100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-102100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-102100- Bolivar Peninsula- 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ313-102100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ335-102100- Coastal Jackson- 343 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$