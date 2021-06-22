TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021 _____ 740 FPUS54 KHGX 220758 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 220757 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 TXZ211-222100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ237-222100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-222100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ195-222100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ214-222100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-222100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ227-222100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-222100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the east. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ198-222100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-222100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-222100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ235-222100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ200-222100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-222100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ236-222100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ199-222100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-222100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-222100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-222100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-222100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-222100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-222100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-222100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ300-222100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ336-222100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the east. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-222100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the east. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ436-222100- Matagorda Islands- 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ338-222100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the east. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-222100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the east. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-222100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the east. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ439-222100- Bolivar Peninsula- 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the northeast in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-222100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ335-222100- Coastal Jackson- 257 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather