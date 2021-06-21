TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021 _____ 364 FPUS54 KHGX 210814 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 210813 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 TXZ211-212100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ237-212100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-212100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ195-212100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ214-212100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-212100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ227-212100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-212100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-212100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-212100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-212100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ235-212100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-212100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-212100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ236-212100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-212100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-212100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-212100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-212100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-212100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-212100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-212100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a 60 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-212100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-212100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-212100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-212100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ436-212100- Matagorda Islands- 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-212100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ437-212100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-212100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-212100- Bolivar Peninsula- 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-212100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-212100- Coastal Jackson- 313 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather