TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021

756 FPUS54 KHGX 130814

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 130813

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly

cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late then rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Isolated showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly

sunny in the morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Isolated showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers early in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ163-132100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

northwest. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly

sunny in the morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Isolated

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Isolated showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers after midnight, then

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ176-132100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly

sunny in the morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the evening. Partly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the evening. Partly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Isolated showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the evening. Partly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then clearing. Isolated showers late.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly clear with isolated showers

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly

sunny in the morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.

Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

clear with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Isolated showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly

sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the evening. Partly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers late.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late then rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly

sunny in the morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the evening. Partly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly

cloudy in the morning. Mostly sunny with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then

rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ439-132100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the morning. Mostly sunny with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late then rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers early in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.

Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather