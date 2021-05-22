TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

_____

418 FPUS54 KHGX 221013

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 221013

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

TXZ211-222100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-222100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-222100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-222100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-222100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-222100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-222100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-222100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-222100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-222100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-222100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-222100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-222100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-222100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-222100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-222100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-222100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-222100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-222100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-222100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-222100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-222100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-222100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-222100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-222100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-222100-

Matagorda Islands-

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ338-222100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-222100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-222100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ439-222100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-222100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-222100-

Coastal Jackson-

513 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather