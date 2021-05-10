TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

645 FPUS54 KHGX 100743

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 100743

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

TXZ211-102100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-102100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms and showers

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-102100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-102100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-102100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s

inland...in the lower 70s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-102100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-102100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance of showers

in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-102100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-102100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to

30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-102100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-102100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to

30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-102100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-102100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers late, then a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent decreasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-102100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to

30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-102100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the evening, then thunderstorms and showers likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-102100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Showers likely late, then a chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

morning, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-102100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Showers late, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms and showers likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late decreasing to

50 percent in the morning, then increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-102100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent late decreasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-102100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers late, then a chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

decreasing to 40 percent in the morning, then increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-102100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Showers late, then a chance of thunderstorms and

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-102100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-102100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the

morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-102100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-102100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers late, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-102100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms and showers

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-102100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms and showers

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-102100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms and showers

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-102100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-102100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms and showers

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ438-102100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance of showers

in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms and showers

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ439-102100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ313-102100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ335-102100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the evening, then thunderstorms and showers likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

