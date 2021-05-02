TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021 _____ 799 FPUS54 KHGX 020858 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 020857 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 TXZ211-022100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ237-022100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ196-022100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ195-022100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ214-022100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ210-022100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ227-022100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ238-022100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ198-022100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ213-022100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ163-022100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ235-022100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ200-022100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ176-022100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ236-022100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ199-022100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ179-022100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ178-022100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ164-022100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ177-022100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ212-022100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ197-022100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ226-022100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ300-022100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ336-022100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ337-022100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ436-022100- Matagorda Islands- 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ338-022100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph inland...south 15 to 25 mph coast. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ437-022100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ438-022100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ439-022100- Bolivar Peninsula- 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ313-022100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ335-022100- Coastal Jackson- 357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$