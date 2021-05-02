TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

_____

799 FPUS54 KHGX 020858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 020857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

TXZ211-022100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-022100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-022100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance early in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance early in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-022100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-022100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance early in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-022100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-022100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance early in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-022100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-022100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-022100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

inland...in the lower 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph

inland...south 15 to 25 mph coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-022100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

357 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather