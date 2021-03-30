TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021

790 FPUS54 KHGX 300827

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 300827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

TXZ237-302100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-302100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-302100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-302100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-302100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-302100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Coast, gusts to 45 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-302100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-302100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-302100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

early afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-302100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming north and

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-302100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-302100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-302100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ227-302100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 30 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ226-302100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming

south increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming

north and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-302100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 30 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-302100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming

south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-302100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ199-302100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Much colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ212-302100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming

south increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ211-302100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing

to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ210-302100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-302100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

early afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ198-302100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming

south increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Much colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-302100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-302100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 40 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Much colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ179-302100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Much colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-302100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 30 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-302100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north and

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-302100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-302100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-302100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north and

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

