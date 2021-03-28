TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

739 FPUS54 KHGX 280843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 280842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

TXZ237-282100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-282100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph late

becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ437-282100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-282100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s

inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-282100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-282100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-282100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-282100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-282100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-282100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-282100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-282100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ436-282100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph late increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-282100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-282100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent decreasing to

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-282100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ300-282100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-282100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-282100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-282100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ211-282100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-282100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-282100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ198-282100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-282100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-282100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-282100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-282100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-282100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ196-282100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ176-282100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-282100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

