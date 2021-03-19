TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

TXZ237-192100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ337-192100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ437-192100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-192100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-192100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-192100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-192100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-192100-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ313-192100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-192100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-192100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ436-192100-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-192100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-192100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-192100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ176-192100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-192100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late

becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

