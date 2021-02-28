TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around

70 coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of showers until

late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely early in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning, then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely early in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely early in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely until late night,

then a chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely until late night,

then a chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the

late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely

early in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely early in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely

early in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely until late

night, then a slight chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. A 50 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely early in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely until late night,

then a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

