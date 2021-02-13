TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021 _____ 197 FPUS54 KHGX 130959 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 130958 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 TXZ237-132200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet likely late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow and sleet likely... possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 13. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ337-132200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet likely late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with light freezing rain, snow likely and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 7 to 17. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the evening. A chance of rain in the late evening and early morning, then rain late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ437-132200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain. Rain with snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with light freezing rain, snow likely and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 10 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ214-132200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s inland... in the upper 20s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s inland...in the upper 20s coast. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 10 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13 inland... around 17 coast. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in the mid 30s coast. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until late night, then a 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with sleet and late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s inland...in the upper 20s coast. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ238-132200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 9 to 19. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ338-132200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 10 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s inland...around 30 coast. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ438-132200- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain. Rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 12 to 22. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ235-132200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet...possibly mixed with rain in the evening. Light freezing rain and snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs around 18. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 1 to 11. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ335-132200- Coastal Jackson- 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, sleet and freezing rain early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. A chance of snow... possibly mixed with sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 4 to 14. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 11. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ313-132200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow...possibly mixed with sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 8 to 18. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Rain likely late. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ236-132200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. A chance of snow and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 12. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the evening. A chance of rain in the late evening and early morning, then rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ336-132200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. A chance of snow and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 14. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ436-132200- Matagorda Islands- 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then light freezing rain...possibly mixed with rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Very windy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 8 to 18. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ227-132200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Light freezing rain. Snow...possibly mixed with sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow...possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 1 to 11. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 10. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late night. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ226-132200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Light freezing rain and snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 1 to 11. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 9. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening, then rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ213-132200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet...possibly mixed with rain in the evening. Snow...possibly mixed with freezing rain. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow...possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 10. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ300-132200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Light freezing rain. Snow...possibly mixed with sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 9 to 19. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 12. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain ...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until late night, then a 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with snow and sleet late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ200-132200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Light freezing rain and snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow...possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 6 to 16. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain ...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain... possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet until late night, then a 40 percent chance of sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ199-132200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet. A slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet. Light freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 7. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet and rain late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain likely. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ212-132200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet until late night, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, sleet and freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet. Light freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 6. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely... possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ211-132200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet until late night, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, sleet and freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A chance of rain. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet. Light freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 6. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. A chance of rain after midnight, then rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely... possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ210-132200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet until late night, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, sleet and freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning. A chance of rain. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet. Light freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 7. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain early in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely... possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ197-132200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet until late night, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, sleet and freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning. A chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet. Snow likely in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely in the evening. Sleet until late night. Snow. Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 90 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 90 percent chance of sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain likely. A chance of snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ198-132200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet until late night, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, sleet and freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain and sleet. Snow likely...possibly mixed with rain in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Sleet until late night. Snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 4. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 90 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ177-132200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet in the evening. Scattered showers. A chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet... possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning. Light freezing rain and sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely in the evening. Snow and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 4. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet early in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ178-132200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet. Light freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 2 to 12. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 6. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A chance of sleet. A chance of snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ179-132200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. A chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain and sleet early in the evening, then light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. Snow and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 6. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A chance of sleet. A chance of snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ164-132200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet in the evening. Scattered showers. A chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 1 to 11. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 4. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ195-132200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 13 to 23. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet until late night, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, sleet and freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning, then light freezing rain and sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely early in the evening. Sleet until late night. Snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 90 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 90 percent chance late. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ196-132200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle and sleet until late night, then scattered showers...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, sleet and freezing rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning, then light freezing rain and sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely early in the evening. Sleet until late night. Snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 3. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 90 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 90 percent chance late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon. Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ176-132200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet in the evening. Scattered showers. A chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet... possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning, then light freezing rain and sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely early in the evening. Sleet until late night. Snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 3. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance late. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ163-132200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 358 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, freezing drizzle and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet in the evening. Scattered showers. A chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing drizzle and sleet... possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning. Light freezing rain and sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely early in the evening. Sleet until late night. Snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 3. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance late. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet. Rain...possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather