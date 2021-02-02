TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

TXZ237-022200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ337-022200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ437-022200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-022200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in

the lower 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-022200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ338-022200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ438-022200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ235-022200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ335-022200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-022200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ236-022200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ336-022200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-022200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ227-022200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-022200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ213-022200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ300-022200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ200-022200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ199-022200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ212-022200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ211-022200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ210-022200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ197-022200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ198-022200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ177-022200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ178-022200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ179-022200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ164-022200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ195-022200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ196-022200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ176-022200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-022200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

