TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021 _____ 534 FPUS54 KHGX 240713 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 240712 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 TXZ237-241000- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ337-241000- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-241000- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 40 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ214-241000- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ238-241000- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy fog late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-241000- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ438-241000- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ235-241000- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ335-241000- Coastal Jackson- 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ313-241000- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 40 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ236-241000- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-241000- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-241000- Matagorda Islands- 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ227-241000- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ226-241000- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ213-241000- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 40 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ300-241000- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon, then areas of fog late in the afternoon. A chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-241000- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon, then areas of fog late in the afternoon. A chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ199-241000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ212-241000- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ211-241000- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ210-241000- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ197-241000- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-241000- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ177-241000- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ178-241000- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ179-241000- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ164-241000- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ195-241000- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ196-241000- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-241000- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ163-241000- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 112 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Areas of fog until late afternoon, then patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather