TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

TXZ237-142200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the morning, then shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-142200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Warmer.

Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-142200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-142200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the

upper 30s coast. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in

the lower 40s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ238-142200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph late becoming west increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-142200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-142200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-142200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the morning, then shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon,

then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-142200-

Coastal Jackson-

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon,

then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-142200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-142200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

morning, then shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ336-142200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-142200-

Matagorda Islands-

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-142200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-142200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-142200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-142200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ200-142200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph late becoming southwest

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-142200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-142200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ211-142200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-142200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-142200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-142200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-142200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-142200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-142200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-142200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-142200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ196-142200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ176-142200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ163-142200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

358 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

