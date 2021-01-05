TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

TXZ237-051000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ337-051000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ437-051000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ214-051000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40 inland...in the lower 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ238-051000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ338-051000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ438-051000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ235-051000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ335-051000-

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ313-051000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ236-051000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ336-051000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ436-051000-

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ227-051000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ226-051000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy fog late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ213-051000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ300-051000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ200-051000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ199-051000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ212-051000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ211-051000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ210-051000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ197-051000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ198-051000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ177-051000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ178-051000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ179-051000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ164-051000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ195-051000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around

50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ196-051000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ176-051000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ163-051000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

112 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

