TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

_____

632 FPUS54 KHGX 270814

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 270813

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

TXZ237-272200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ337-272200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-272200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-272200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...

around 40 coast.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ238-272200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-272200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-272200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ235-272200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ335-272200-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ313-272200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-272200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ336-272200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ436-272200-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-272200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ226-272200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ213-272200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-272200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ200-272200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ199-272200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ212-272200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ211-272200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ210-272200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ197-272200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ198-272200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ177-272200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ178-272200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ179-272200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ164-272200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ195-272200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ196-272200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening.

Thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ176-272200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ163-272200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather