TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

TXZ237-012200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-012200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-012200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-012200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

inland...northeast 15 to 20 mph coast. Inland, gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph inland...northeast 10 to 20 mph coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around 60 coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-012200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-012200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-012200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-012200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-012200-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-012200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-012200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-012200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-012200-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-012200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-012200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-012200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-012200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-012200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-012200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-012200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ211-012200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-012200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-012200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-012200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-012200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-012200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-012200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-012200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-012200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-012200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-012200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-012200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

