Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ337-220900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ437-220900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ214-220900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ238-220900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ338-220900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ438-220900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ235-220900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ335-220900-

Coastal Jackson-

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ313-220900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ236-220900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ336-220900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ436-220900-

Matagorda Islands-

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ227-220900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then cloudy in

the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ226-220900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then cloudy in

the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ213-220900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ300-220900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ200-220900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ199-220900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ212-220900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ211-220900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ210-220900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ197-220900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Areas of

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ198-220900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ177-220900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ178-220900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ179-220900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ164-220900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ195-220900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ196-220900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ176-220900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ163-220900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1257 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

