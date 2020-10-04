TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

_____

667 FPUS54 KHGX 040843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 040842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds late becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the west

in the morning, then shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the west in the

morning, then becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather