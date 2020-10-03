TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

TXZ237

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

$$

TXZ238

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ211

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

